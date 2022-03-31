The Fam Five: April Arts & Entertainment Picks Around Central Ohio

Jim Fischer

BalletMet's “Cinderella”

BalletMet presents its lush and charming production of “Cinderella” this spring at the Ohio Theatre. The staging is the height of classical-style ballet, with elaborate costuming and scenery and masterful choreography, yet offers a fresh retelling of the beloved, rags-to-riches tale.

The company offers four performances of “Cinderella,” scheduled April 8-10. Tickets start at $18.50.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. (Downtown), Columbus, 614-229-4848, balletmet.org

Harry Potter and the Symphony

We won’t judge if you find an event you can take your children to, say it’s for them, get parent points for doing so, and are secretly elated because you want to see it just as badly—or even moreso—than your kids. We see you.

Such a show will take place when the Columbus Symphony Orchestra performs Nicholas Hooper’s score to “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” the franchise’s fifth film, live onstage as the movie is shown on the screen at the Ohio Theatre. There will be two evening shows and one matinee performance April 1-2. Tickets start at $50.50.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. (Downtown), Columbus, 614-469-0939, capa.com

Monster Jam

There are few things that stir the senses like the outsized sights, sounds and smells of Monster Jam. The superpowered truck/tractor show/competition returns to the Schottenstein Center for three shows April 2-3.

It’s an odd yet entertaining sight to witness the arena floor covered in dirt while mechanized behemoths compete in freestyle doughnuts, racing and other contests. Tickets start at $25, with Pit Party add-ons that grant floor access prior to the show.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Drive (OSU Campus), Columbus, 614-688-3939, schottensteincenter.com

CCT Presents “Think Spring!”

Columbus Children’s Theatre presents the latest installment in its Theatre for the Very Young series April 1-16, courtesy of artist-in-residence Kelsey Hopkins’ original “Think Spring!” The series provides “essential opportunities for toddlers to foster creative growth while also experiencing theater, maybe even for the first time,” according to CCT Executive Director Susan Pringle.

“Think Spring!” tells the story of a bear waking up from hibernation as other parts of the natural world reemerge from their winter slumber. While young audiences are learning about the beauty of nature, they can also hear a message about the importance of fresh starts.

Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fridays and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. Tickets are $10.

Columbus Children’s Theatre, 177 E. Naghten St. (Downtown), Columbus, 614-224-6672, columbuschildrenstheatre.org

“Baby Shark Live”

Doo doo doo doo doo doo.

It’s a live show with Pinkfong and Baby Shark as they head into the sea to learn about colors, shapes and numbers. Come prepared to sing and dance.

“Baby Shark Live” comes to Columbus for an early evening show on April 14. Tickets start at $29.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St. (Downtown), Columbus, 614-469-0939, capa.com