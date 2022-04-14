Kids Craft: Paper Daisies Bring Springtime Smiles

Olivera Bratich

In spring, we celebrate the return of flowers, and this project will have your household in bloom all season long! This is an easy craft to pick up on a rainy afternoon, since you are likely to have all the materials at home. You can make one daisy, or spend time making a whole bouquet.

WHAT YOU NEED

White and yellow paper (other pastel colored paper optional)

Straw or pipe cleaner

Scissors

Ruler

Glue stick

Clear tape

HOW YOU DO IT

1. Cut a piece of 8.5x11-inch paper in half so that you have two pieces of 4.25x5.5-inch paper.

2. Lay a ruler across the 5.5-inch length of the paper and make a mark every half inch. Use the ruler to make straight lines at those marks going all the way across the short side of the paper.

3. Cut along the lines to make strips.

4. Fold a strip over, pinching the ends together but leaving the middle curved (not creased). Glue the ends together. Repeat for all the strips.

5. Cut a 1-inch circle from yellow paper.

6. Glue the folded strips one by one around the circle, moving clockwise.

7. Cut another 1-inch circle from yellow paper and glue to the other side, on top of the strips.

8. Use tape to attach the daisy to a straw stem. (You can also use pipe cleaners or glue your daisies to paper and draw stems.) Add leaves if desired.

WHO CREATED IT

Olivera Bratich owns Wild Cat Gift & Party, 3515 N. High St. The Clintonville shop features gifts, handmade goods and party supplies from more than 400 vendors, plus crafty workshops and parties for all ages. For more information, call 614-420-6603 or go to wildcatgiftandparty.com.

This Hands On craft project is from the Spring 2022 issue of Columbus Parent.