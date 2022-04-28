The Fam Five: May Arts & Entertainment Picks Around Central Ohio

Jim Fischer

CSO Spring Setlist

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra celebrates the arrival of spring with a family concert titled “Hip, Hop, Celebrate” on May 1 at the Ohio Theatre.

The CSO Concert for Kids program includes “Waltz of the Flowers” from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, “Orange Blossom Special,” music from “Frozen” and more. The concert starts at 3 p.m., with activities and crafts in the lobby beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $8.50 for children and $12.50 for adults.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. (Downtown), Columbus, 614-228-9600, columbussymphony.com

Feelin' Folksy

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Columbus Folk Festival. Held outdoors in the scenic Highbanks Metro Park, the festival is two days of concerts, workshops, singalongs, drum circles and more.

There’s lots of learning for young festival-goers, too, including an “instrument petting zoo” where musicians allow kids to handle instruments and provide tips on playing.

The Columbus Folk Music Society event has its roots in the 1960s folk revival, but it always includes performers from a variety of styles and genres, all playing primarily acoustic music. Admission to the May 7-8 event is by donation.

Highbanks Metro Park, 9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center, columbusfolkmusicsociety.org

Marquee Awards

Each year, the CAPA Marquee Awards honors Central Ohio high school theater programs, recognizing the honorees in a Tony Awards-style live show with production numbers and awards presentations.

The show is open to the public, giving kids in the audience a chance to see that the professional-level talent they watch on-screen and on-stage starts somewhere more modest, and, maybe more importantly, that they can be a part of it someday, if they have the interest.

The awards show will be held May 10 at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets start at $15.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. (Downtown), Columbus, 614-469-0939, capamarqueeawards.com

WOSU Second Saturdays

Like all public television stations, WOSU has a history of virtual teaching and learning, thanks in part to numerous local and PBS shows. Second Saturdays is a new, in-person program that invites families into the WOSU Classroom for hands-on educational activities and visits with favorite PBS Kids characters.

Second Saturdays takes place 9-11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month. The event is free, but registration is required.

WOSU, 1800 N. Pearl St. (OSU Campus), Columbus, 614-292-9678, wosu.org/kidsdays

Daniel Tiger Live

As one who grew up on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, it’s been cool to see his legacy live on in the animated Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, featuring a gentle and uplifting feline who’s as good a standard-bearer as you could want.

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day,” the stage performance based on the TV show, comes to Columbus on May 22. Daniel and his friends invite the audience on an interactive musical adventure featuring friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences.

Tickets purchased for the original Feb. 6 date will be honored and additional tickets remain, starting at $27.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St. (Downtown), Columbus, 614-469-0939, capa.com