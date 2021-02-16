Dispatch Magazines Unveils New Websites

Ray Paprocki

As you may have noticed, the websites of Dispatch Magazines have a new look. That would be columbusalive.com, columbusmonthly.com, columbusceo.com and columbusparent.com, as well as Columbus Weddings, which is part of the Columbus Monthly site.

For the past several weeks, the corporate folks at Gannett—the parent company of Dispatch Magazines—have been busy behind the scenes building the digital architecture and working closely with our team on the massive migration of content into Presto, our new content management system (CMS).

The new sites debuted Feb. 16, which was an exciting and anxious day, especially for our digital editor Julanne Hohbach, who acted as our liaison for this project. None of these CMS migrations go perfectly. Much time is spent finding and fixing flaws. Overall, though, the transition went smoothly.

We think the sites have a cleaner, crisper look. The load times are faster, for a better user experience. And the design is particularly mobile friendly, which is increasingly important as our data show that mobile use has now exceeded desktop as the top way readers come to our websites.

We look forward to your feedback. You’ll find links to submit your comments on the home page of each publication, in the right rail under the newsletter sign-up block.

Thanks.

Ray Paprocki is publisher and general manager of Dispatch Magazines.